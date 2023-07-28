Crime Stoppers: June 27

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the early morning of June 22, an unknown subject entered a garage in the 1000 block of N Bryan Avenue around 2 a.m.

The homeowner walked out to check their garage and was struck in the head by the subject, knocking the homeowner unconscious.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information that helps solve this or any other crime. Anyone with a tip can submit it online on their website at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com, visit Facebook or call 308-534-8400.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents are encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department 308-535-6789.

