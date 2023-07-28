Gosper County crash victims identified

GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington boy died in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Gosper County.

Gosper County Sheriff Jesse Naputi said Friday that 12-year-old Bryan Alexander Paxtor Mejia was killed Monday afternoon in a rollover on a county road about eight miles northeast of Elwood.

Naputi also said 11-year-old Elmer Paxtor Mejia was injured in the crash. he was taken to a Lexington hospital for his injuries. The driver of the 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup was the boys’ father, 34-year-old Jesus Mejia Hernandez. Hernandez was taken to a Kearney hospital for his injuries. The family is from Lexington.

Bertrand Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

