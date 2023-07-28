Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released

Latest News

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment
Nebraska Game and Parks biologists are investigating the extent of a fish die-off along the...
High water temperatures causing fish die-offs
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball Friday.
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax