Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulates 13 Nebraska communities for receiving 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project Funds

Nebraska Department of Transportation logo
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thirteen Nebraska communities were named recipients of a combined $50 million in federal grant awards as part of the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project Federal Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

This is the largest amount funded in Nebraska since the program’s inception.

According to officials, the competitive grant program was created in 1991 and administered by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Officials said the program helps local communities fund a variety of smaller-scale infrastructure projects that support alternate modes of transportation, such as safe routes to school, recreational trails, traffic improvements, and Complete Streets projects. These projects can be both on- and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

The 13 TAP grant awardees receiving these funds include:

  • Midtown Medical Center Bikeway Connection, City of Omaha
  • Fremont FEVR Rail to Trail Project, City of Fremont
  • Cowboy Trail Surfacing, Rushville to mile marker 400, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
  • Connecting Fort Calhoun with Safe Transportation Alternatives, City of Fort Calhoun
  • Beatrice Homestead Trail Extension – Phase I, City of Beatrice
  • Westside Connecting Trail, City South Sioux City
  • Elkhorn River Trail Bridge, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District
  • Grand Island West Connector Trail, City of Grand Island
  • Schram Spur N-370 Undercrossing and Trail Segment, City of Papillion
  • Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska
  • River Road Connector Trail Project, City of Blair
  • Western Douglas County Trail, Douglas County
  • Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, Village of Taylor

One of the grant awardees, the Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, will serve the community providing a more diversified economy, while giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy the attractions that Taylor, Neb. offers. Tourists can walk or bike through locations where the Sandhills begin and experience the flora and wildlife along the North Loup River.

“The TAP Grant Program will have a significant impact on these local communities and their economies, providing the opportunity to highlight their investments in transportation alternatives as well as local projects,” said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer. “NDOT is dedicated to serving our communities, improving mobility, and providing commuting options and recreation for Nebraskans.”

TAP provides roughly $1.3 billion each year for safety projects throughout the U.S. TAP is administered as a federal program with its own distinct planning process. To use TAP funds states must follow requirements related to annual reporting and the administration of a competitive process.

NDOT issued a Call for Projects earlier this year via an online application form, along with eligibility guidelines and requirements. The federal TAP funds were awarded to eligible projects throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks biologists are investigating the extent of a fish die-off along the...
High water temperatures causing fish die-offs
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball Friday.
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released a mid-year report Friday on nitrate...
Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy releases report on drinking water
A John Deere combine harvests a field of soybeans during the fall near Denton, Nebraska.
Interim legislative study seeks to determine how much Nebraska land is foreign-owned