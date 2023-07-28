NPCC Student Athletes receive Academic All-America honors

12 NPCC Athletes named to Academic All-America teams by the NJCAA
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Per a press release:

Twelve North Platte Community College student-athletes have been recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their efforts in the classroom. Those named to a 2022-23 All-Academic Team for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher are:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.0 GPA

  • Tessa Metschke - Volleyball
  • Morgan Ramsey – Volleyball
  • Vanessa Wood – Volleyball
  • Reece Halley – Women’s Basketball
  • Noel Warrior – Women’s Basketball

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.8-3.99 GPA

  • Emily Johnson – Volleyball
  • Karley Spillane – Volleyball
  • Elena Montoya – Softball

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.6-3.79 GPA

  • Alexis Becerra – Volleyball
  • Jenelle Gudjonson – Softball
  • Nancy Martinez-Sanchez – Softball
  • Ellie Toelle – Softball

As a whole, the Knights softball team recorded a 3.37 average GPA, and Knights Volleyball had an overall 3.66 GPA - earning both Academic Team of the Year honors.

A complete list of All-Academic award recipients can be found at: njcaa.org/awards/academic_student-athlete.

