NPCC Student Athletes receive Academic All-America honors
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Per a press release:
Twelve North Platte Community College student-athletes have been recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their efforts in the classroom. Those named to a 2022-23 All-Academic Team for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher are:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.0 GPA
- Tessa Metschke - Volleyball
- Morgan Ramsey – Volleyball
- Vanessa Wood – Volleyball
- Reece Halley – Women’s Basketball
- Noel Warrior – Women’s Basketball
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.8-3.99 GPA
- Emily Johnson – Volleyball
- Karley Spillane – Volleyball
- Elena Montoya – Softball
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.6-3.79 GPA
- Alexis Becerra – Volleyball
- Jenelle Gudjonson – Softball
- Nancy Martinez-Sanchez – Softball
- Ellie Toelle – Softball
As a whole, the Knights softball team recorded a 3.37 average GPA, and Knights Volleyball had an overall 3.66 GPA - earning both Academic Team of the Year honors.
A complete list of All-Academic award recipients can be found at: njcaa.org/awards/academic_student-athlete.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.