NPCC Student Athletes receive Academic All-America honors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Per a press release:

Twelve North Platte Community College student-athletes have been recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their efforts in the classroom. Those named to a 2022-23 All-Academic Team for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher are:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.0 GPA

Tessa Metschke - Volleyball

Morgan Ramsey – Volleyball

Vanessa Wood – Volleyball

Reece Halley – Women’s Basketball

Noel Warrior – Women’s Basketball

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.8-3.99 GPA

Emily Johnson – Volleyball

Karley Spillane – Volleyball

Elena Montoya – Softball

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.6-3.79 GPA

Alexis Becerra – Volleyball

Jenelle Gudjonson – Softball

Nancy Martinez-Sanchez – Softball

Ellie Toelle – Softball

As a whole, the Knights softball team recorded a 3.37 average GPA, and Knights Volleyball had an overall 3.66 GPA - earning both Academic Team of the Year honors.

A complete list of All-Academic award recipients can be found at: njcaa.org/awards/academic_student-athlete.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.