One more day of scorching temperatures and humidity Friday; Relief and higher rain chances into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an oppressive and humid conditions this week, relief is in sight for the weekend, with some rain and thunderstorm chances.

Friday will feature one more day of sweltering conditions with temperatures climbing up into the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity values being quite high, this will allow for the heat index to be in the 100s and for this very reason, some portions of the area, mainly along and east of Highway 83, is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. CDT. People in and out of the advisory area are advised to take plenty of breaks when doing anything outdoors, stay hydrated and cool and check in on the neighbors, especially the immunocompromised and the elderly.

One more scorching and humid day across the coverage zone Friday (Andre Brooks)

Friday night into the weekend, a cool down will be moving into the area with greater rain chances. A modest cold front, along with an area of low pressure will be pushing through the area. This will give the area conditional probabilities of thunderstorms. Enough instability, shear and uplift in the atmosphere will allow for some storms to be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats from these storms. Highs during this time will drop into the mid 80s to low 90s.

Cooler and stormier conditions coming into the area this weekend (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the beginning to mid portions of the next workweek, conditions will become more wet and overall cooler, with temperatures being more on the normal side of this time of year, with highs in the low 80s to mid 90s. This is due to an active pattern setting up across the viewing area.

