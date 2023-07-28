Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Pickleball is one step closer to meeting their goal after Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donated $10,000 to the organization Friday.

The donation now bumps up fundraising efforts to $437,000. The plan is to build a multi-sport facility that includes eight tennis courts and 10 pickleball courts at Cody Park.

“Most projects, especially in North Platte, you have to show the need within the community, you have to show the support from the community and you need to show that you are working for the community,” said Barb Baldridge, USA Pickleball Ambassador. “We are very passionate about pickleball and we know what it does for local tourism.”

The total campaign goal is $500,000. Baldridge is hopeful they will reach their goal by mid-August.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.