Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball Friday.
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donates $10,000 to North Platte Pickleball Friday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Pickleball is one step closer to meeting their goal after Professional Financial Advisors, LLC donated $10,000 to the organization Friday.

The donation now bumps up fundraising efforts to $437,000. The plan is to build a multi-sport facility that includes eight tennis courts and 10 pickleball courts at Cody Park.

“Most projects, especially in North Platte, you have to show the need within the community, you have to show the support from the community and you need to show that you are working for the community,” said Barb Baldridge, USA Pickleball Ambassador. “We are very passionate about pickleball and we know what it does for local tourism.”

The total campaign goal is $500,000. Baldridge is hopeful they will reach their goal by mid-August.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks biologists are investigating the extent of a fish die-off along the...
High water temperatures causing fish die-offs
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released a mid-year report Friday on nitrate...
Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy releases report on drinking water
A John Deere combine harvests a field of soybeans during the fall near Denton, Nebraska.
Interim legislative study seeks to determine how much Nebraska land is foreign-owned
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo
Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulates 13 Nebraska communities for receiving 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project Funds