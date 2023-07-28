Tim McGraw to perform in Omaha

Ticket sales start next week
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.(Robbie Klein / Courtesy of Tim McGraw)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country musician Tim McGraw will be making a tour stop at CHI Health Center arena next year.

McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla., with special guest Carly Pearce. Both will perform in Omaha on June 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

McGraw’s latest album by the same name drops Aug. 25.

McGraw will be in Sioux Falls, S.D., the night before Omaha’s concert and in Kansas City, Mo., the night after.

Other 2024 tour stops around the region include Des Moines on March 21; Denver on April 4; Indianapolis on April 18; Milwaukee on April 19; St. Paul, Minn., on April 20; and Chicago on May 31; and Grand Rapids, Mich., on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage

Latest News

Camping and fishing are still permitted despite a health warning at Swanson Reservoir/
Health alert issued for Swanson reservoir
In this edition of #Newsmakers, the Lincoln County CASA will be apart of a Battle of the...
Newsmakers Lincoln County CASA; Battle of the Non-Profits
In our #Newsmakers session today, Comedian Sam Adams has made his appearance and will be...
Newsmakers Sam Adams: The Comedian Performance
Protest signs against a Central-Dawson merger were out in Holdrege Friday.
Central-Dawson Public Power merger fails after board of director’s vote
Contestants at 2023 Lincoln County Sheep Show on July 27, 2023.
4-H members showcase sheep and goats at Lincoln County Fair