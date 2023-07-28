U.S. Senate unanimously passes Fischer legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Deb Fischer’s Recruit and Retain Act on Wednesday.

The Recruit and Retain Act aims to boost the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants to help with onboarding costs agencies face when bringing on new hires. The goal is to help law enforcement agencies across the country hire new officers more easily.

Part of the legislation includes the creation of a new program to encourage voluntary partnerships between schools and police departments to foster a stronger local pipeline for law enforcement careers.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, it will head to President Biden’s desk.

Police departments nationwide are struggling with a staffing crisis that threatens community safety. It’s why I introduced the Recruit and Retain Act, which will allow law enforcement to use federal resources to reduce hiring costs and create local career pipelines. I want to thank my colleagues for their unanimous, bipartisan support of my bill, and I look forward to getting the legislation passed in the House of Representatives

The legislation received statewide support from the Nebraska Sheriffs Association, Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska, Kearney Police Department, Omaha Police Department, and Scottsbluff Police Department. It has also received nationwide endorsements from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs Association, R Street Institute, and the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

