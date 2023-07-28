Visit North Platte grant awards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Local event organizers continue to work hard to create fun and exciting events in North Platte that bring in visitors and contribute to the economic vitality of our community in addition to giving locals and visitors options for unique activities.

Visit North Platte operates under an agreement with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to facilitate the Nebraska Visitors Development Act. Grant funds, marketing, and operating expenses for Visit North Platte are funded by lodging taxes collected and remitted by lodging properties from overnight stays in Lincoln County.

The Visit North Platte Board of Directors approved grant funding at the monthly meeting held on July 26, 2023. The applications totaled $29,900 in requests and a total of $10,400 was awarded.

• Approved $2,400 in promotional and incentive funding for the Cody Park Disc Golf Course. The Cody Park Disc Golf Course is a twenty-basket course. However, nine of the baskets are still the original baskets from when the course was constructed and are no longer up to the standard needed to host the premier level disc golf tournaments that the North Platte Disc Golf Club is pursuing. Updating this equipment and adding proper signage will improve our disc golf course, which will make North Platte a candidate for larger disc golf tournaments, draw visitors to our area to experience a high-quality disc golf course, and provide community members with a better disc golf experience.

• Approved $8,000 in promotional and incentive funding for the American Cornhole League Conference. The American Cornhole League (ACL) is hosting a conference in North Platte October 13th-15th, 2023 at the D&N Event Center. Cornhole is one of the fastest growing sports in the United State and has also started to grow internationally. Helping to advertise this event and offering the opportunity for larger payouts to competition winners will help to draw in more attendees from not only neighboring communities, but surrounding states. As the sport continues to grow it will be important to emphasize North Platte as a destination for cornhole due to our facilities and central location.

The next round of funding is now open, with an October 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in January, February, and March of 2024. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly.

Board of Directors meeting scheduled for October 25, 2023. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.

