Allo Communications celebrates 20 years with customer appreciation picnic

News 2 at Ten
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Allo Communications, which started in Imperial Nebraska in 2003, celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday by holding a customer appreciation picnic.

Company employees grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for customers as a sign of their appreciation.

Allo representative Jason Davis said he loves working for the company and the small town environment they have created.

“We started in 2003 in imperial Nebraska as a small local company and branched out to Scottsbluff, Gering, and then to the rest of Nebraska. We’re proud that we could start as a NE based company, keeping things local, and taking that model to other states. This is like a family place, it’s family oriented, and it just captures that small town community.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-28-2023
Not as hot this weekend; more PM storm chances through next week
Trip Advisor has recognized the Golden Spike Tower for a top Travelers Choice Award.
Golden Spike Tower recognized as top tourist attraction for 9th year in a row
The busy schedule of the Lincoln County Fair continued on Friday with the pig and bunny shows...
Animal shows continues at Lincoln County Fair
The Lincoln County fair held their annual 4-H goat show on Thursday.
Lincoln County Fair holds 4-H Goat Show