Allo Communications celebrates 20 years with customer appreciation picnic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Allo Communications, which started in Imperial Nebraska in 2003, celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday by holding a customer appreciation picnic.

Company employees grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for customers as a sign of their appreciation.

Allo representative Jason Davis said he loves working for the company and the small town environment they have created.

“We started in 2003 in imperial Nebraska as a small local company and branched out to Scottsbluff, Gering, and then to the rest of Nebraska. We’re proud that we could start as a NE based company, keeping things local, and taking that model to other states. This is like a family place, it’s family oriented, and it just captures that small town community.”

