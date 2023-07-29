Animal shows continues at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The busy schedule of the Lincoln County Fair continued on Friday with the pig and bunny shows being held in the morning. More than 50 bunnies were brought to the fairground barn to be judged and potentially awarded.

Determining factors in the competition was the size, health and hygiene of the rabbits.

The swine shows was also held Friday morning at the fairgrounds.

Dozens of pigs competed in several different divisions, 16-year-old Derek Ebmeier of North Platte won a blue ribbon with his pig.

“You have to learn how to be in control of the pig well, because all you have is a whip and that’s it,” Ebmeier said.

The Lincoln County Fair and its events continue through Sunday.

