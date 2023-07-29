Animal shows continues at Lincoln County Fair

Pig and bunny shows held at fairgrounds
Pig and bunny shows were held at the fairgrounds on Friday morning
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The busy schedule of the Lincoln County Fair continued on Friday with the pig and bunny shows being held in the morning. More than 50 bunnies were brought to the fairground barn to be judged and potentially awarded.

Determining factors in the competition was the size, health and hygiene of the rabbits.

The swine shows was also held Friday morning at the fairgrounds.

Dozens of pigs competed in several different divisions, 16-year-old Derek Ebmeier of North Platte won a blue ribbon with his pig.

“You have to learn how to be in control of the pig well, because all you have is a whip and that’s it,” Ebmeier said.

The Lincoln County Fair and its events continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released

Latest News

Pig and bunny shows were held at the fairgrounds on Friday morning
Animal shows continue at the Lincoln County Fair
KNOP Forecast Map 7-28-2023
Not as hot this weekend; more PM storm chances through next week
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Hunter sentenced and fined for hunting without permit, unlawfully transporting wildlife