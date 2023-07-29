The Burg Weekend raises funds for Gothenburg youth programs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Burg Weekend in Gothenburg held events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to help raise funds for youth programs in the area.

The Weekend started with a fishing derby for kids on Friday evening, and continued on Saturday with a fun run and pancake feed in the morning, a pickleball tournament in the afternoon, and a cornhole tournament in the evening. On Sunday the weekend continues at the legion baseball field in Gothenburg with a home run derby, which is open to all ages.

“What we want to do is provide opportunity,” said Jesse Kincheloe, Vice President of The Burg Organization, “we try to help out every youth sports program in Gothenburg and the surrounding communities, but we help out anywhere from the flag football team, to the band and choirs, to the varsity cross country team back down to the one act team, and things like that.”

This is the second year for The Burg Weekend, and Kincheloe says he hopes the weekend continues to grow each year.

