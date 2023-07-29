Dr. W. Lee Warren holds “Hope is the First Dose” book signing at North Platte Bible Supplies

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bible Supplies hosted a book signing for North Platte’s Dr. Lee Warren Saturday morning.

“Hope is the First Dose” is Dr. Warren’s fourth published book.

According to Author Warren, the self-help book is a guide readers can turn to after experiencing difficult life events, such as the loss of a loved one.

Dr. Warren recommends this book to anyone who has gone through a challenging endeavor.

“When you go through something hard in your life you need to find hope,” said Dr. Warren. “It’s important to have a plan in place for what you’re going to do, I try to give you some practical tips to get there.”

The practicing neurosurgeon and award winning author was inspired by his personal tragedy and grief to help others.

If interested in purchasing, you can find “Hope is the First Dose” on Amazon for $23.49 or in North Platte’s Bible Supplies.

