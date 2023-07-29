Dr. W. Lee Warren holds “Hope is the First Dose” book signing at North Platte Bible Supplies

Bible Supplies hosted North Platte's very own Dr. Lee Warren for his book signing of "Hope is...
Bible Supplies hosted North Platte's very own Dr. Lee Warren for his book signing of "Hope is the First Dose."(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bible Supplies hosted a book signing for North Platte’s Dr. Lee Warren Saturday morning.

“Hope is the First Dose” is Dr. Warren’s fourth published book.

According to Author Warren, the self-help book is a guide readers can turn to after experiencing difficult life events, such as the loss of a loved one.

Dr. Warren recommends this book to anyone who has gone through a challenging endeavor.

“When you go through something hard in your life you need to find hope,” said Dr. Warren. “It’s important to have a plan in place for what you’re going to do, I try to give you some practical tips to get there.”

The practicing neurosurgeon and award winning author was inspired by his personal tragedy and grief to help others.

If interested in purchasing, you can find “Hope is the First Dose” on Amazon for $23.49 or in North Platte’s Bible Supplies.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
A 12-year-old died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Gosper County crash victims identified
Hunter sentenced and fined for hunting without permit, unlawfully transporting wildlife

Latest News

How voter ID in Nebraska will work: What voters need to know
Fresh pancakes were available for a good will donation in Gothenburg on Saturday morning, all a...
The Burg Weekend raises funds for Gothenburg youth programs
Damage in Sutton, Neb. taken just East of Saunders Ave.
Significant storm damage reported in Sutton
KNOP Forecast Map 7-28-2023
Not as hot this weekend; more PM storm chances through next week