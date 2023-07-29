Golden Spike Tower recognized as top tourist attraction for 9th year in a row

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Trip Advisor has recognized the Golden Spike Tower for a top Travelers Choice Award on Friday.

Officials said the award comes at a great time with North Platte Rail Days right around the corner.

“We are excited for staff and our volunteers and of course our guests to be nominated as Trip Advisors Travelers Of Choice so a very exciting award,” said Kirsten Parker, executive director. “Nine years in a row we have been recognized by Trip Advisor as a top attraction so we are very excited to have that come out and of course one week prior to North Platte Rail Days could it be a better time to kick off a celebration.”

The Golden Spike Tower is open for visitors regularly seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be one of the main spots during the North Platte Rail Days celebration starting in one week.

