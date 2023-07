NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey brothers Cooper and Tucker White claimed victory in the team roping go-round on Thursday at the Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne.

The brothers secured the win with an 8.1 second run, which pocketed the two $2,000 each.

The Frontier Days Rodeo continues through Sunday in Cheyenne.

