Lincoln County Fair holds 4-H Goat Show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County fair held their annual 4-H goat show on Thursday.

Youth from across the region came out to show off their dairy goats at the fair.

Many there talked about how this competition is not just about winning. Kaitlyn Loostron, who has been showing her goats for a few years said it’s the responsibility she enjoys.

“Sometimes it isn’t all about the showing,” Loostron said. “It’s more about having fun. The responsibility is also really fun.”

