1 dead, 1 injured in north Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one woman died and a man was injured early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 24th and Binney streets around 4:40 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Lezah Lewis, was transported to Bergan Mercy, where she later died. It was later determined Lewis was pregnant.

A second victim, a 48-year-old man, walked into Creighton University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to Nebraska Medicine for further treatment.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Damage in Sutton, Neb. taken just East of Saunders Ave.
Significant storm damage reported in Sutton
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
A 12-year-old died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Gosper County crash victims identified
Hunter sentenced and fined for hunting without permit, unlawfully transporting wildlife

Latest News

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
Tornado knocks down wall and tears roof off of a portion of Eagles Pointe Financial in Sutton.
Severe weather leaves damage throughout Sutton
The 4-H Dog Costume Contest was held on Friday to many rounds of “A-Paws”, and was one of more...
4-H Dog Costume Contest allows students to show off “Su-Paw-Star” pets
The Lincoln County Fair held their 4-H Companion Animal Show on Friday to a crowd of dozens...
4-H Companion Animal Show takes place on Friday at Lincoln County Fair