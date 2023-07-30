4-H Companion Animal Show takes place on Friday at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fair held their 4-H Companion Animal Show on Friday to a crowd of dozens excited to watch.

There are no animal requirements for this show, besides having an animal. The goal is too give kids who may not have grown up on a farm the ability to compete and experience 4-H, according to organizer Caitlyn Jacobson.

“Its a project that anyone can do,” Jacobson said. “A lot of people think that 4H is just for livestock families and there are a lot of families that don’t have the space for livestock, but do have the space for pets. This gives 4H-er’s a different way to participate in 4H as well.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.