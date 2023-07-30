4-H Dog Costume Contest allows students to show off “Su-Paw-Star” pets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-H Dog Costume Contest was held on Friday to many rounds of “A-Paws”, and was one of more whimsical events that 4-H has to offer.

Students and their dogs were dressed up in different costumes together that showed off their “Im-Paws-ive” talents. While this event isn’t as “ruff” as other events, the contestants all took it seriously and went all out on dressing up their “Fur-ends.”

Avri Nolan Franzen, a contestant dressed up as a pirate with her “Fur-st” mate dog, said she was inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I recently saw Pirates of the Caribbean movies and I’m obsessed with them,” Nolan Franzen said. “That’s kind of like what our inspiration is now.”

This is an event geared towards giving everyone a “Paws-itive” experience with 4-H, even if a family didn’t grow up around livestock.

The contestants all had a ball and thought it was a great “Paw-ty.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.