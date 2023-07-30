Lake McConaughy hosts 35th annual Kites and Castles contests

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Many ventured out to Lake McConaughy on Saturday to take part in the annual Kites and Castles contest.

It was the 35th time that the lake has hosted the contest.

Twenty-three teams, young and old, from around the area competed against each other this year to see who could build the best sand sculpture. Cash prizes, along with trophies, were awarded to best sculptures in different categories in this event.

Shawn Rubek, the tourism director in Keith County, was very excited to see so many different age groups competing this year.

“This is the 35th year for Kites and Castles. Great event that brings people in from all over,” Rubek said. “I think we got three different states competing today with individuals from there but we have teams that are youth, under 14, we got students 15 to 22 we got families, we got all kinds of different groups out here.”

Trophies along with cash prizes were handed out to the winners of five different categories. If you missed this years Kites and Castles, mark your calendars now for the next Kites and castles for Saturday, July 27, 2024.

