Lemonade sale held for Bridge of Hope

News 2 at Ten
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday around a dozen volunteers lined up to sell lemonade in the afternoon heat to benefit the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center.

The stand was constantly busy with people wanting to donate for lemonade. Local law enforcement as well as firetrucks visited the stand to partake in the giving to charity.

Stephanie Wiesen, a mother to some of the girls volunteering and organizer, said she cares about Bridge of Hope and likes to help them when she can.

“I think that we need to support our community and support children that may not have a voice to reach out to and I think that they will speak out for our kids,” Wiesen said.

Bridge of Hope services 15 counties in Nebraska, including Lincoln County.

The volunteers sold lemonade from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

