Lincoln County Fair hosts annual Weiner dog race

The Lincoln County Fair put on their annual Weiner dog race.
The Lincoln County Fair put on their annual Weiner dog race.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County fair put on a Weiner dog race Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds.

People were encouraged to enroll their dogs into the race with a $5 admission fee.

The Weiner dogs had to run to their owners at the end of the hay bail arena.

Second place winner, Reese Erbert, said it was fun to come out and see the love people have for their Weiner dogs.

“It was kind of a last minute thing but we just thought it’d be something new and fun for him to try,” Erbert said. “I think we could win it next year.”

The winner of the race received all of the cash from the $5 admission fee.

Erbert said she will be entering Eddie into next year’s competition.

