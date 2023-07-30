Lincoln County Fair puts on toad and turtle races

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Lincoln County Fair hosted a turtle and toad race Sunday afternoon.

Families were welcomed to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds to participate and watch the races.

Each turtle or toad contestant was tagged and then placed into a bucket on the center of the chalk-drawn arena. When it was time to race, the bucket was lifted. The first to cross the finish line won the race.

Roni Erickson, a board member for Lincoln County Fairs, said the toad and frog races are one of the crowd’s favorite events to watch.

“The toad and turtle races is just a really fun activity to get the kids out here to find the little toads or turtles that have been hopping around the fairgrounds,” Erickson said. “It’s a great way to bring the community together for some fun.”

Erickson said she is looking forward to watching the upcoming Weiner-dog races.

Sunday was the last day of the Lincoln County Fair.

