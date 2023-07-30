Severe weather leaves damage throughout Sutton

SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday morning thunderstorms ripped through Sutton. According to a report from National Weather Service a EF1 tornado touched down in Sutton at 6:53 a.m. traveling 1.62 miles to southeast Sutton, with peak winds of 110 mph, ending at 6:56 a.m.

Officials determine the scale of a tornado by wind speeds from their radar and assessing damage. The hardest hit areas were downtown and Southeast Sutton. Business establishments downtown were flooded and some lost of their roof.

Homes suffered significant damage, powerlines in the streets, trees were split in half, leaving debris in yards and on the street. Although the tornado was brief it certainly sent residents in a frenzy.

“The first thing we just heard the tree go down in our front yard and then all of the stuff on our porch just started blowing and it all really happened within like just seconds,” said Meredith Jones, resident of Sutton.

Jones said she rushed to get her kids and head to the basement. Saying, it sounded really loud and at the time, and no tornado siren was sounded.

“Well it was, it’s always frantic,” Jones said. “We have five kids so to get everybody rounded up and in the basement is a lot, but I was a little bit worried about our neighbor and checked in on some of them. That’s just, that’s what we do, and everybody’s been very helpful.”

Jones said has lived in Sutton over a decade and said no storm has impacted them like Saturdays storms. It was one that also delayed response times from city officials.

“This morning it probably took longer than it should because with that storm coming when I got down to our fire hall I set off our tornado siren at that time and we were paging nonstop there and I bet it probably took 10, 15 minutes to get guys here because they couldn’t get through in the weather,” said Chief Tracy Landenberger, Sutton Police and Fire Department.

Chief Landenberger said the weather filled the streets with debris the delay in response, but within a half hour help arrived and some were citizens.

“When you have a strong line of thunderstorms like this, when you have a good amount of low level what we call shear sometimes you can spin up a brief tornado,” said Aaron Mangels, Lead Meteorologist at National Weather Service Office in Hastings. “It’s very uncommon that it happens that time of night or in the early morning.”

Adding, anytime you’re under a severe thunderstorm warning you should be prepared to take shelter.

