Sims ready for challenge of leading Huskers

QB ready for challenge of leading Huskers
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska football team was represented well at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Including by presumed starting quarterback Jeff Sims.

Sims, a Georgia Tech transfer, spent three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, appearing in 23 games and amassing over 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards.

Despite his prior experience, Sims acknowledges the pressure he is under.

“I know being the starting quarterback at Nebraska, I’m representing the whole state ... I think it’s a real honor and I’m very blessed to be in this position,” Sims said.

Sims transferred to Nebraska in time to play in the spring game and has had plenty of time to ingratiate himself with his teammates.

“I think once you build relationships with your teammates and hang out with them and actually get to know them, the new guy thing kind of goes out the window,” Sims said.

For Sims, creating friendships isn’t just about getting to know teammates, but also about establishing a good locker room presence and team culture.

“I want guys sure they know me and where I come from, so they can respect me as a leader,” Sims said.

Starting at quarterback, Sims will soon be leading the Husker football program into the start of a new season which kicks off at Minnesota on August 31st.

