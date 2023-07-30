VIDEO: Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm

A strong bow echo created an EF-1 tornado in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong bow echo created an EF-1 tornado in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:18 a.m.

According to official documents, the incident affected parts of Martell.

Officials said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 mph. The tornado’s width was 100 yards wide and a little more than a quarter-mile long.

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees, caused roof and siding damage, and tore the roof off a Airbnb that was attached to a large barn.

Caption

The Airbnb’s owner said that a couple and their children were staying in the Airbnb for a nearby wedding. They had to take cover in the closet under the mattress with their 3-year-old and 10-month-old.

No people were injured due to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Damage in Sutton, Neb. taken just East of Saunders Ave.
Significant storm damage reported in Sutton
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
A 12-year-old died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Gosper County crash victims identified
Bible Supplies hosted North Platte's very own Dr. Lee Warren for his book signing of "Hope is...
Dr. W. Lee Warren holds “Hope is the First Dose” book signing at North Platte Bible Supplies

Latest News

The 35th annual Kites and castles contests returned to McConaughy Lake on Saturday July 29th.
Lake McConaughy hosts 35th annual Kites and Castles contests
According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
Tornado knocks down wall and tears roof off of a portion of Eagles Pointe Financial in Sutton.
Severe weather leaves damage throughout Sutton