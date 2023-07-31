Charity softball game pits North Platte teams against each other

5th Annual Rumble by the River held at Platte Valley softball fields
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fifth annual Rumble by the River was held at the Platte Valley softball fields on Sunday night.

The North Platte Nationals legion baseball team played against the North Platte Bulldogs softball team in a charity softball game.

All of the proceeds from the game went to the North Platte teammates organization.

Earlier this month, North Platte high school announced they will carry baseball for the 2024 season.

