Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

A former Omaha Police officer changed his plea to guilty in a child pornography case.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha Police officer was convicted of possessing and producing child pornography Monday.

Christopher Groth, 39, of Gretna, was sentenced in Lincoln to 36 years in prison on one count each of possession and production of child pornography. Groth was also ordered to serve two decades on supervised release, as well as payment of a $3,000 special assessment which will go toward funds established for victims of this and related crimes.

“In an appalling and heinous way, Christopher Groth violated his sworn oath as a police officer by victimizing children,” Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr’s office.

Groth was originally charged in February 2022 with transporting child pornography a couple of weeks before two other related charges were added. The 39-year-old pled guilty in March to one count of producing child pornography and changed his original “not guilty” plea for possession to guilty. He’d been lodged in Saline County Jail.

Christopher Groth
Christopher Groth(Saline County Sheriff's Office)

Senior Magistrate Judge John M. Gerrard presided over Monday’s hearing.

Court documents stated that Groth coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct between September and December 2020 for the purpose of producing a visual depiction. In those documents, Groth admits to having eight such images.

Additionally, investigators said they found more than 700 “child exploitation files depicting other unidentified children” while searching Groth’s phone and email account, according to the release.

The documents also indicated that Groth has been in treatment for a mental or emotional condition “since 2002-2003 sporadically.”

The FBI investigated the case as part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood.

