Husker fans flock to Football Fan Day

2023 Nebraska Football Fan Day held inside the Hawks Championship Center.
2023 Nebraska Football Fan Day held inside the Hawks Championship Center.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team hosted their annual “Football Fan Day” inside the Hawks Championship Center. Hundreds of Nebraska fans attended to meet their favorite players, buy merch, and receive autographs.

The players and position coaches were situated at tables in-line with the yard marker lines. Fans went along the tables receiving 1 autograph from every player in attendance.

Fans were able to bring their own items and memorabilia to be signed. With this ability, there was many unique items being autographed.

Nebraska Fall Football Camp begins Monday, July 31, 2023.

