Huskers hold first practice of fall camp

By 10/11 NOW and KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Football season is officially underway in Nebraska as Matt Rhule and the Huskers held their first practice of fall camp on a rainy Monday morning in Lincoln. Media was allowed to watch the first part of practice - you can see some of the sights and sounds of practice in the video player above. We will hear from several players and Head Coach Matt Rhule following practice. You’ll be able to watch those full interviews in the video player above.

The Huskers will practice again on Tuesday morning, after which we’re scheduled to hear from DC Tony White and several players.

The Huskers open the 2023-2024 season on Thursday, August 31 at Minnesota. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on FOX.

N REPORT: Husker LB Nick Henrich takes questions following Huskers first fall practice
N REPORT: Sights and sounds of day 1 of fall camp
The North Platte Plainsmen lose in their season finale against the Hays Larks.
Plainsmen close season with road series in Hays
Plainsmen season finale