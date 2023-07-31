KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Trooper!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Trooper is a 7 month old mixed breed with plenty of love to give!

In his 7 months of life, he has not experienced a home with a loving family, or learned how to be a dog yet. So, he’ll need some training as well as another dog to show him the ropes on how to behave. He also isn’t neutered, so he will need that as well.

The most important thing he really needs is love. He has so much to give, and just wants a little in return. While we were interacting with him at the shelter, once he was comfortable with us, he came up to greet us and wanted to sit on our lap.

We know he is the perfect fit for so many families out there, and hope you choose to add him to yours!

