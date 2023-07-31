Lincoln County Fair concludes with parade of champions

Many different animals in many different categories were showcased from winning their events...
Many different animals in many different categories were showcased from winning their events throughout the duration of the Lincoln County Fair on July 30.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A lot of winners were showcased this afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair.

The parade of champions featured winners from different age groups and animal categories. Dogs, chickens, ducks, rabbits, goats, lambs, pigs, goats, and cattle were all featured to show off to a nice crowd on why they were the best of the best at this years county’s fair.

Kason Bruns is getting set to start his senior year at Sutherland high school and said that this was his eighth year showing cattle in fairs. He said that there is a lot of hard work that goes into getting cattle ready for showing.

“So our everyday process is that we get them into the barn and feed them , then we wash them multiple times to keep them cool and when they are cool they can grow hair you kind of need hair in this day and age to show and let them out when its cool enough so,” Bruns said.

While all of the main events for the 2023 Lincoln County Fair have concluded the annual horse show will at the fair grounds August 5 and 6 at First Interstate Bank Arena.

