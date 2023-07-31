National youth boxing tournament held in North Platte

Boxers from all over the country competed in the Buffalo Bill Brawl
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Brawl national youth boxing tournament took place at the D&N Event Center in North Platte on Saturday and Sunday.

Boxers from more than a dozen states flocked to North Platte to compete.

The competition was open to all amateur boxers of any age or weight class.

Several boxers from Nebraska won in their weight classes, including Lincoln’s Bryson Henry and Grand Island’s Laureano Lorenzo Francisco.

