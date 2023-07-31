North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several North Platte High alumni were honored at the 2023 Evening of Excellence event Friday night.

The event was held at Venue 304 and honored graduates from North Platte High School in 1994.

During the event, awards were given to distinguished guests for their efforts since leaving North Platte High School.

Individuals were recognized in several different categories including humanitarian outreach, business development and military service.

Kerry Ann Schultz-Battle, Michael Grosse and Mindy Stefka Helfrich were the honorees.

