Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by...
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including small parts in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie and the Hulu show “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The...
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York, Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
The Lincoln County Fair put on their annual Weiner dog race.
Lincoln County Fair hosts annual Weiner dog race
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them