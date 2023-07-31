Plainsmen close season with road series in Hays

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen closed out their season with a three-game road series against the Hays Larks this weekend.

Game one of the series was Friday, with the Larks winning 10-3.

Game two was Saturday, after a weather delay, Hays also coming away victorious in a close one, 7-6.

Then, in the Plainsmen’s season finale on Sunday, the Larks completed the series sweep, winning 4-2.

The North Platte Plainsmen season is over, after a season lasting more than two months and featuring over 50 games.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.