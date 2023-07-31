Seal coating project to begin on West 4th Street

Seal coating project will begin on West 4th starting on Wednesday and will last approximately...
Seal coating project will begin on West 4th starting on Wednesday and will last approximately two to three weeks.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Traffic on West 4th Street will be restricted starting on Wednesday. The North Platte City Engineering Department said Hall Brothers, the contractor, will begin their seal coating operation and continue the project for two to three weeks on asphalt streets that have been overlaid within the last ten years or so.

Residents along the route will receive printed flyers which will be posted on cars parked along the street and placed in the doors of residences along the project streets. There will also be some short periods of time that driveways will not be accessible during this time.

City officials say residents must turn off sprinklers and pull vehicles as far as possible onto their property to avoid the possibility of flying debris and/or the overspray of oil on their vehicles. All vehicles and trailers must also be removed by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are also asked to drive cautiously on sealed streets until excess material has been removed. Once asphalt is cured, usually within one day, regular parking can resume.

Liquid asphalt will stick to shoes and tires. Keep children and pets away from the street.

The seal coat process:

  • Street will be cleaned.
  • Coat of oil and gravel will be applied.
  • After asphalt has cured – within a week or two – the gravel will be removed.

City officials apologize for any inconvenience that this may pose and will work as quickly as possible to minimize the inconvenience. If you have any questions, please contact the contractor on site, or the Engineering Department at 535-6724.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week
Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Many different animals in many different categories were showcased from winning their events...
Lincoln County Fair concludes with parade of champions
A lot of young families came out to the Wallace ballpark on July 29 for some good food and fun.
Town of Wallace holds family fun barbeque cookout
People gathered at the Evening of Excellence at Venue 304 on July 28, 2023.
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence
In May, Governor Pillen visited Texas and met with Governor Greg Abbott and fellow Republican...
More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border
Several North Platte High alumni were honored at the 2023 Evening of Excellence event Friday...
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence