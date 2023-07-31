Seal coating project to begin on West 4th Street

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Traffic on West 4th Street will be restricted starting on Wednesday. The North Platte City Engineering Department said Hall Brothers, the contractor, will begin their seal coating operation and continue the project for two to three weeks on asphalt streets that have been overlaid within the last ten years or so.

Residents along the route will receive printed flyers which will be posted on cars parked along the street and placed in the doors of residences along the project streets. There will also be some short periods of time that driveways will not be accessible during this time.

City officials say residents must turn off sprinklers and pull vehicles as far as possible onto their property to avoid the possibility of flying debris and/or the overspray of oil on their vehicles. All vehicles and trailers must also be removed by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are also asked to drive cautiously on sealed streets until excess material has been removed. Once asphalt is cured, usually within one day, regular parking can resume.

Liquid asphalt will stick to shoes and tires. Keep children and pets away from the street.

The seal coat process:

Street will be cleaned.

Coat of oil and gravel will be applied.

After asphalt has cured – within a week or two – the gravel will be removed.

City officials apologize for any inconvenience that this may pose and will work as quickly as possible to minimize the inconvenience. If you have any questions, please contact the contractor on site, or the Engineering Department at 535-6724.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.