Town of Wallace holds family fun barbeque cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The town of Wallace had a special event last night that fed a lot of hungry families.

Many families gathered at the Wallace Ballpark for an all you can eat barbeque event that was put on by the Wallace Community Foundation Fund and it was a home run.

The Wallace Community Fund wanted to put on something fun for the many young families that the city has to enjoy in the summer. Wallace Community Fund board member Travis McConnell was very happy that the city could put on an event for young families in the community to do in the summer time.

“Just different events in Wallace not just for young families but for everyone to get involved with and one of our other community foundation members came up with this idea of just a barbecue and a night where everyone can just come to the ballpark and eat barbecue. We got three to four great grill masters here in Wallace here so we’d thought we would do barbecue and play games out here on the ballfield,” McConnell said.

The Wallace Barbeque event was a free will donation that will go to help the community fund plan other fun events in the future.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.