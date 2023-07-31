Town of Wallace holds family fun barbeque cookout

A lot of young families came out to the Wallace ballpark on July 29 for some good food and fun.
A lot of young families came out to the Wallace ballpark on July 29 for some good food and fun.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The town of Wallace had a special event last night that fed a lot of hungry families.

Many families gathered at the Wallace Ballpark for an all you can eat barbeque event that was put on by the Wallace Community Foundation Fund and it was a home run.

The Wallace Community Fund wanted to put on something fun for the many young families that the city has to enjoy in the summer. Wallace Community Fund board member Travis McConnell was very happy that the city could put on an event for young families in the community to do in the summer time.

“Just different events in Wallace not just for young families but for everyone to get involved with and one of our other community foundation members came up with this idea of just a barbecue and a night where everyone can just come to the ballpark and eat barbecue. We got three to four great grill masters here in Wallace here so we’d thought we would do barbecue and play games out here on the ballfield,” McConnell said.

The Wallace Barbeque event was a free will donation that will go to help the community fund plan other fun events in the future.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week
Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Many different animals in many different categories were showcased from winning their events...
Lincoln County Fair concludes with parade of champions
People gathered at the Evening of Excellence at Venue 304 on July 28, 2023.
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence
In May, Governor Pillen visited Texas and met with Governor Greg Abbott and fellow Republican...
More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border
Several North Platte High alumni were honored at the 2023 Evening of Excellence event Friday...
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence