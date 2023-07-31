Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week

In our weather lesson this morning, we learned on how rainbows and double rainbows are formed.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like things are changing this week from last week with more rainfall and stormy conditions as we enter the beginning of the month of August.

As a nearly stationary area of low pressure to our south will be providing continuous storm chances across the area this week. To start the week off, the temperatures will be the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies during the daytime hours. As we progress into the evening Monday, the heat during the day and forcing with the area of low pressure to our south will promote some storm chances across the area, especially in the Panhandle and Western Greater Nebraska, where storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail being the main threats. The main timing for these storms will be between 5 p.m. until midnight, with lows dropping down into the 50s and 60s.

Some disturbed weather will be in the cards during the evening Monday
Some disturbed weather will be in the cards during the evening Monday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the rest of the week, waves of showers and thunderstorms will continue to push into the area, with heavy rainfall during this time will be on the cards during this time. .5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher totals will be common this week. That could possibly bring localized flooding at times. Severe weather during the rest of the week is uncertain, so continue to tune in for more updates. Cooler temperatures will be common too, with values in the 80s rest of the workweek, and 70s into the weekend.

Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week
Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team rope in Texas.
Hershey brothers claim go-round win at Frontier Days Rodeo
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing
Hideki Matsuyama tees off from the seventh hole during the second round at the 3M Open golf...
2023 3M Open Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings

Latest News

In our weather lesson this morning, we learned on how rainbows and double rainbows are formed.
Weather Lesson 7-31-2023
KNOP Hourly
Smoke and heat slowly going away, to be replaced with warm and wet conditions
KNOP Forecast Map 7-28-2023
Not as hot this weekend; more PM storm chances through next week
News 2 at Ten Sunday
News 2 at Ten Sunday Wx