Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like things are changing this week from last week with more rainfall and stormy conditions as we enter the beginning of the month of August.

As a nearly stationary area of low pressure to our south will be providing continuous storm chances across the area this week. To start the week off, the temperatures will be the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies during the daytime hours. As we progress into the evening Monday, the heat during the day and forcing with the area of low pressure to our south will promote some storm chances across the area, especially in the Panhandle and Western Greater Nebraska, where storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail being the main threats. The main timing for these storms will be between 5 p.m. until midnight, with lows dropping down into the 50s and 60s.

Some disturbed weather will be in the cards during the evening Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the rest of the week, waves of showers and thunderstorms will continue to push into the area, with heavy rainfall during this time will be on the cards during this time. .5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher totals will be common this week. That could possibly bring localized flooding at times. Severe weather during the rest of the week is uncertain, so continue to tune in for more updates. Cooler temperatures will be common too, with values in the 80s rest of the workweek, and 70s into the weekend.

Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week (Andre Brooks)

