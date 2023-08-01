FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman

Sunny Sramek has been missing since 2019.
Sunny Sramek
Sunny Sramek(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FBI Omaha continues to investigate the disappearance of a missing southwest Nebraska woman, and is now offering a reward.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to 22-year-old Sunny Sramek or the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left her home in Trenton, Nebraska with a man to go on a trip to Omaha and has not been heard from since then.

Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. The FBI says she also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her.

She was also last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.

Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sunny has multiple scars on her body including a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

In 2019, Sramek’s parents spoke with KNOP News 2 about her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sunny Sramek is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News...
Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News 2 about the disappearance of their only daughter. (KNOP-TV).(KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Inland Port Authority held their first meeting Monday afternoon in Hershey, Nebraska.
North Platte Inland Port Authority holds first ever meeting
Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week
Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week
People gathered at the Evening of Excellence at Venue 304 on July 28, 2023.
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence
Seal coating project will begin on West 4th starting on Wednesday and will last approximately...
Seal coating project to begin on West 4th Street
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

West Nile virus infected mosquitos spike in Nebraska
Heavy rain is expected over the next week across the coverage zone
Severe storms possible late afternoon into evening Tuesday; More thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next week
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on what causes the formation of rainbows!!
Weather Quiz 8-1-2023
KNOP Weather Story This Week 7-31-2023
Pattern change brings cooler air, more storm chances