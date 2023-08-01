Human trafficking awareness event helps educate in Cody Park

By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and the Families First Partnership hosted a human trafficking awareness event on Monday in Cody Park. The purpose of the event was to help raise awareness about human trafficking in and around North Platte.

The two organizations sponsored rides, along with activity booths for children and information booths on the specifics of human trafficking.

Taylor Hoover helps educate at RDAP and said that human trafficking is very much happening in and around North Platte.

“The message we are trying to get across is that North Platte is obviously bigger than the surrounding communities,” Hoover said. “Gothenburg, Cozad that sort of thing and people don’t think that it can happen here because this is a rural community, however it is very prevalent and its going on every single day in our community.”

The event also gave out booklets, backpacks, bracelets and more to help spread the word about local human trafficking.

