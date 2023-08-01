Huskers hit century mark in Grecian win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Annika Stewart scored 22 points to lead six Huskers in double figures as the Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to a 101-49 victory over the Athens All Stars at the Eurohoops Dome in Greece on Tuesday.

Stewart, a 6-3 senior from Plymouth, Minn., hit 7-of-13 field goal attempts, including 3-of-6 three-pointers, while connecting on 5-of-6 free throws in 21 minutes of action for the Big Red. She added eight rebounds.

Two-time All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski added a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. The 6-2 junior from Lincoln hit 7-of-8 shots from the field including both of her three-point attempts.

Graduate transfer Darian White contributed 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in her first action as a Husker. The All-Big Sky guard hit 5-of-11 shots from the floor and 4-of-6 free throws.

Two-time All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley pitched in 13 points and five assists while knocking down a trio of three-pointers. Sophomore Callin Hake added 11 points on three three-pointers of her own, while true freshman Logan Nissley rounded out the Huskers in double figures with 10 points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting. Nissley added three assists and four steals.

Nebraska’s other true freshman, Natalie Potts, filled the right side of the stat sheet by tying Shelley with a team-high five assists while matching Nissley with a team-high four steals. Potts also pitched in four rebounds to go along with three points.

Maddie Krull (4), Kendall Moriarty (4) and Kendall Coley (3) rounded out the scoring for Nebraska, which hit 48.7 percent (37-76) of its shots from the field, including 14-of-36 three-pointers (.389). The Huskers held the Athens All Stars to 34 percent (18-53) from the floor, including just 2-of-14 three-point shooting. Nebraska pulled down 41 rebounds compared to 26 for the All Stars, holding the Athenians to just six offensive rebounds.

Nebraska burst to a 36-16 lead after one quarter, before outscoring Athens 23-15 in the second period to build a 59-31 halftime lead. The Huskers added a 29-9 edge in the third and a 23-9 advantage in the fourth, outscoring the All Stars 52-18 in the second half.

Nebraska will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 3 against the Patras All Stars at 11 a.m. (CT), before concluding their three-game trip on Monday, Aug. 7 against the Crete All Stars at 11 a.m. (CT).

