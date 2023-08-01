Man pleads not guilty in Grand Island child enticement case

Robert Trejo, 39, is charged with child enticement and sex trafficking of a minor.
Robert Trejo, 39, is charged with child enticement and sex trafficking of a minor.(Hall County of Correction)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Crete man has entered a not guilty plea for an enticement case in Hall County District Court.

Robert Trejo, 39, appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment, where he told the judge he would plead not guilty.

He is facing felony charges out Grand Island for human trafficking of a minor, child enticement by an electronic device and enticement by an electronic device following incidents earlier this year.

In early April, Grand Island Police said Trejo contacted a girl via private message on Facebook. Hall County Court records show that early in their conversation she told Trejo she was only 13.

The affidavit says he then asked the girl, who he believed was 13, if she could sneak out of the house and would ask personal questions about her.

GIPD said he consistently attempted to get the girl to send inappropriate pictures to him. He also allegedly sent explicit pictures to her. Then on May 25, Trejo asked to meet the girl in person for sex. He was arrested at Ashley Park.

Trejo’s bond is set at 10 percent of $250,000.

His next court hearing is scheduled for September 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Inland Port Authority held their first meeting Monday afternoon in Hershey, Nebraska.
North Platte Inland Port Authority holds first ever meeting
Heavy rain looks to possible throughout the week
Warm with evening strong storms Monday; Beneficial rainfall throughout the rest of the week
People gathered at the Evening of Excellence at Venue 304 on July 28, 2023.
North Platte High alumni honored at Evening of Excellence
Seal coating project will begin on West 4th starting on Wednesday and will last approximately...
Seal coating project to begin on West 4th Street
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
We have the latest information on the missing Trenton Woman, who went missing in 2019!!
Missing Trenton Woman Update
West Nile virus infected mosquitos spike in Nebraska
Heavy rain is expected over the next week across the coverage zone
Severe storms possible late afternoon into evening Tuesday; More thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next week