Man pleads not guilty in Grand Island child enticement case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Crete man has entered a not guilty plea for an enticement case in Hall County District Court.

Robert Trejo, 39, appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment, where he told the judge he would plead not guilty.

He is facing felony charges out Grand Island for human trafficking of a minor, child enticement by an electronic device and enticement by an electronic device following incidents earlier this year.

In early April, Grand Island Police said Trejo contacted a girl via private message on Facebook. Hall County Court records show that early in their conversation she told Trejo she was only 13.

The affidavit says he then asked the girl, who he believed was 13, if she could sneak out of the house and would ask personal questions about her.

GIPD said he consistently attempted to get the girl to send inappropriate pictures to him. He also allegedly sent explicit pictures to her. Then on May 25, Trejo asked to meet the girl in person for sex. He was arrested at Ashley Park.

Trejo’s bond is set at 10 percent of $250,000.

His next court hearing is scheduled for September 7 at 1:30 p.m.

