Nebraska Huskers and Minnesota Gophers prepare to battle for Broken Chair Trophy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising.

Through collaboration between supporters of the University of Nebraska and the University of Minnesota, the trophy is back to fundraise for both the Team Jack Foundation and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“We are excited to be part of the fan’s efforts in bringing back this trophy,” said Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation. “The awareness and funds raised for pediatric brain cancer is a great addition to this event and we appreciate the opportunity. Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cancer cause of death in children affecting 4,600 kids each year. It is important that we make this a national priority which is exactly what being tied to this fundraiser does. We are forever grateful to the fans for including us.”

Fans from both teams have donated over $120,000 to date to support their cause.

The trophy has spent the past three years on display at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, a place for children and teenagers to play, relax and engage in healing therapies during their stay at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Donations to the Team Jack Foundation will continue to support pediatric brain cancer research, while donations to the Masonic Children’s Hospital will be put toward the Casey O’Brien’s Team One Four Infusion Center Transformation fund.

Team Chair will be accepting donations in and around tailgates on Thursday, Aug. 31. Donations can be made prior to gameday by visiting the Broken Chair Trophy website.

The Huskers and Gophers are set to battle for the trophy on Nov. 31.

For more information, check out the Team Chair Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.