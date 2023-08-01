North Platte Airport to build new $29 million terminal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Back in 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration approved the North Platte Regional Airport to conduct a 20-year master plan. The biggest part of that plan, determining the fate of the passenger terminal in North Platte.

The feasibility study conducted was looking at three options; Rehabbing the current terminal, building a new terminal or standing pat.

“The conclusion was to build a new terminal, it was just more cost effective to rather than spend a lot of many rehabbing the current terminal which was built in 1950,” said Sam Seafeldt, North Platte Airport Manager.

The soon to be old terminal will not be torn down, instead it will be turned into office spaces for the airport and other tenants.

Seafeldt, who has been the airport manager since 2018 said the age and maintenance costs were factors in determining that the building of a new terminal would be the best option moving forward.

“We’re effectively aged out this over a 20-year outlook,” Seafeldt said.

The timing is good for the airport to secure funds for the terminal at its current age.

Most of the funding will originate from President Biden’s Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021, which authorized up to $108 billion to support federal public transportation programs and efforts.

“We have the bipartisan infrastructure law, we have other grant opportunities available to us, so we’re going down every path trying to get as much federal funding secured for this as possible,” Seafeldt said.

The goal is to have 70% to 75% of the new terminal’s $29 million price tag covered by federal funding.

One of the biggest advantages of a new terminal is attracting additional business.

The North Platte Airport currently only serves Denver via United Express 12 times a week.

The airport has already received offers from SkyWest Charter and Ravn Alaska to bring service to North Platte, which would greatly expand service options and destinations for travelers.

At their meeting last Monday, the airport authority unanimously voted to approved support for the SkyWest charter application.

Once the new terminal is built, travelers can expect all of the convenience, amenities and technology available at any modern airport terminal.

“It’s going to be the front door to North Platte for everybody visiting and its going to be their first impression in and last impression out,” Seafeldt said.

According to the airport authority, construction on the project could begin as soon as 2024.

