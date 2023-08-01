North Platte High School hosts back to school backpack distribution

North Platte High School helps students k-12 gear up for back to school .
North Platte High School helps students k-12 gear up for back to school .(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools distributed backpacks on Monday to help families get ready for students to go back to school.

The drive through first started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continue way beyond the days of social distancing. With inflation rates continuing to rise, Molly Morales, North Platte Public School Administrative Assistant of T & L and Student Services, said it’s important to give to families who may not have enough to buy school supplies.

“I still see the price, I have grandkids, I still see the prices of school supplies and backpacks and groceries in of itself, so it doesn’t surprise me that parents are in need,” Morales said. “We don’t have everything on the school supplies list in those bags, but we tried to accommodate as much as we could and you know if we can help a little bit we have the means to do it.”

North Platte Public Schools bought 700 backpacks with some school supplies in them to give away and were gone in 45 minutes. They also gave out 150 boxes shelf food and those were gone in 30 minutes.

