North Platte Inland Port Authority holds first ever meeting

By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Inland Port Authority held their first ever meeting Monday afternoon at their headquartered building in Hershey.

After being sworn in, the nine appointed members immediately got to work on a full agenda. The first order of business was to elect officers for the Inland Port Board. North Platte’s Vincent Dugan was elected as chairman. Dugan said his experience in air transportation will be especially beneficial to his chairman role.

“In the 29 years I’ve led Trego-Dugan Aviation, we’ve expanded to where we’re heavily involved coast to coast with air transportation net and also air cargo,” said Dugan. “I think a lot of those skills will blend nicely into the types of characteristics that will be beneficial to the Inland Port.”

Dugan said North Platte has a very unique connection to the transportation net that will allow the region to better connect to the world economy.

“For the first time we will have the ability to import things from overseas and be able to have them clear customs here in North Platte,” said Dugan. “In addition, we’re going to be able to ship overseas, so this is somewhat of an exciting opportunity for us to take advantage of the infrastructure that we have here, such as the Interstate 80, Union Pacific Railroad, and the North Platte Regional Airport.”

Also elected to officers of position were Patrick Keenan, Vice Chairman, Kimberly Steger, Secretary, and Michael Steele, Treasurer.

The Inland Port Authority will meet once a month.

