Severe storms possible late afternoon into evening Tuesday; More thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the active pattern has returned across the viewing area this week, with heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms possible during the next week.

With waves of low pressure pushing into the area over the next several days, along with a consistent area of high pressure, bringing in moisture, that is located to our east ,this will give us rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be example of some storms getting on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. The main timing for these storms will be between 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday into 4 a.m. CDT Wednesday. Highs will be climbing up in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s, with partly to overcast skies between storms.

Rough weather possible into the day and evening Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Consistent moisture and disturbances pushing through will also bring the potential of heavy rainfall over the next several days, especially into the Western Panhandle, where a Flood Watch is in effect until midnight MDT Wednesday. Throughout the period, 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher totals across the area. Localized flooding and ponding is possible across the region. Have a plan in case a flooding situation takes place. With more clouds and rain, along with a cold front moving through the weekend, temperatures will be dropping into the low 70s to mid 80s.

Heavy rain is expected over the next week across the coverage zone (Andre Brooks)

