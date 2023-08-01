Two Hershland players named to Wahoo All Star Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A pair of Hershland baseball players were named to the roster of the Wahoo Kiwanis All Star Game.

Kyler Cox and Harmon Johnson will make the trip over to Wahoo for Saturday’s nine-inning game.

The night features a hitting challenge for players prior to the start of the game which is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

